Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

