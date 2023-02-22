Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

