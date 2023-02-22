Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,147,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 129,081 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $987,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 14,693.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.