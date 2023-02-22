Arbe Robotics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,615 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,717% compared to the typical volume of 41 call options.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
ARBE opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.10. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
