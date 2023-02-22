Archie C. Black Sells 4,856 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $736,460.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

