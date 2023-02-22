Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 341.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $207,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ARNC. Benchmark decreased their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Arconic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

