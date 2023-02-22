Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 8,500 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

