Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,037,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after buying an additional 265,361 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,228,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 403,885 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 2.5 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

AMBP stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.