Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.