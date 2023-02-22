Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

