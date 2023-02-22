Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Associated Banc Price Performance

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

ASB stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

