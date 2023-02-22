Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Ray Anderson Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating) insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £1,392,000 ($1,676,300.58).

Bango Stock Performance

Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25,250.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Bango PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258 ($3.11).

About Bango

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

