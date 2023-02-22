Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Ray Anderson Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating) insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £1,392,000 ($1,676,300.58).
Bango Stock Performance
Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25,250.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Bango PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258 ($3.11).
About Bango
Featured Stories
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.