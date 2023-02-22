Bank of Montreal Can Buys 14,835 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 815,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.96 million, a PE ratio of -39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

