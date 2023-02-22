Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 521,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems Price Performance

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.