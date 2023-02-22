Bank of Montreal Can Sells 162,937 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,826.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 519,787 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 941.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $123.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

