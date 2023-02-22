Bank of Montreal Can Sells 98,421 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $160.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology Profile

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

