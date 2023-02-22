BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

