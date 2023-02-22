Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after buying an additional 8,319,993 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 175,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

SAND stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.0147 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

