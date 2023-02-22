Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QID. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 529,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 156,514 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 357,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 148,146 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 577,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 55,768 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSEARCA:QID opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

