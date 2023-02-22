Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CalAmp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,590,276.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,850. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CAMP stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

