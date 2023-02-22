Barclays PLC Invests $51,000 in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $172.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.85. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

