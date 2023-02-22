Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Dawn Fitzpatrick Acquires 5,613 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,761.34).
Barclays Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 171.42 ($2.06) on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.35 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of £27.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 552.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.50.
Barclays Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
