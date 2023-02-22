Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Dawn Fitzpatrick Acquires 5,613 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,761.34).

Barclays Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 171.42 ($2.06) on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.35 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of £27.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 552.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.50.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Barclays

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.16) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.56 ($2.95).

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.