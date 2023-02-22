Barclays PLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:YINN opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $154.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

