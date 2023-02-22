Barclays PLC Sells 567 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 592.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 132,489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 362.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 248.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $291,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

