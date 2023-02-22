Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.