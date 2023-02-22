Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.32% of Belden worth $86,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Belden by 31.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after buying an additional 593,351 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

