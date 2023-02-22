Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.26) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of DARK opened at GBX 270.40 ($3.26) on Monday. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 560.80 ($6.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.05.

Insider Transactions at Darktrace

Darktrace Company Profile

In other news, insider Poppy Gustafsson bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($130,057.80). 61.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.