Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s current price.

Essentra Trading Down 1.1 %

ESNT stock opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.69) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £674.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,450.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.04. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 336 ($4.05).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

