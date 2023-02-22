Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Eurocell Stock Down 2.0 %

ECEL opened at GBX 145 ($1.75) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £162.53 million, a P/E ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Eurocell alerts:

About Eurocell

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.