Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.
Eurocell Stock Down 2.0 %
ECEL opened at GBX 145 ($1.75) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £162.53 million, a P/E ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.80.
About Eurocell
