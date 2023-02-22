Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.
Forterra Stock Performance
LON:FORT opened at GBX 214 ($2.58) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £455.39 million, a P/E ratio of 856.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.62).
Forterra Company Profile
Read More
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.