Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Forterra Stock Performance

LON:FORT opened at GBX 214 ($2.58) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £455.39 million, a P/E ratio of 856.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.62).

Forterra Company Profile

Read More

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

