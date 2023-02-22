Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance
LON:MBH opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.20) on Monday. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.27. The firm has a market cap of £95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.43 and a beta of 0.98.
About Michelmersh Brick
See Also
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.