Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.80% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:MBH opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.20) on Monday. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.27. The firm has a market cap of £95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.43 and a beta of 0.98.

See Also

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

