Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 360.50 ($4.34) on Monday. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 505 ($6.08). The company has a market capitalization of £712.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,014.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 374.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.