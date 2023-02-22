Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 164.20 ($1.98) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £645.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 144.97 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.80 ($2.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.99.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

