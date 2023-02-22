Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.
Ibstock Stock Performance
Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 164.20 ($1.98) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £645.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 144.97 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.80 ($2.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.99.
Ibstock Company Profile
