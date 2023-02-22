Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olin Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.