Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Umpqua by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Umpqua by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Umpqua by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading

