Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 96 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Enstar Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Enstar Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $242.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.39. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

