Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $39,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Enhabit Stock Performance

About Enhabit

EHAB opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

