Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,340 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.