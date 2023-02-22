Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 174.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $663,578. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

