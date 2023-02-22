Bessemer Group Inc. Has $27,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 38.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the third quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Umpqua by 95.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $111,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

