Bessemer Group Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CAJ opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie cut Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

