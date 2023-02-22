Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 32.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HNI during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Stock Down 1.9 %

HNI stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Further Reading

