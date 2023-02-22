Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 252.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HNI by 32.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $253,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

