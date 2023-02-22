Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Olin by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Olin by 39.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olin Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.