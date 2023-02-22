Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair Trading Down 3.7 %

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

