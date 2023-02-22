Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Enhabit stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

