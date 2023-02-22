Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 832.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canon by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canon by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

CAJ stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.42. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

