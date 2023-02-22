Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $242.86 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

