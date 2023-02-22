Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hexcel by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $663,578 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

