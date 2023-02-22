Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair Stock Down 3.7 %

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.